As we kick off the month of May, which is Mental Health Month, we all know that mental health is a major issue when talking about the youth in America, and one of the main sources of poor mental health amongst young people stems from bullying. On today’s Things to do with Theo, we are discussing an event that aims to help young people deal with and prevent bullying in order to lead a much healthier lifestyle. A Walk To Prevent Bullying is a great event that aims to educate young people about bullying and ways to mitigate and intervene. Tune in for an important event on Things to do with Theo.