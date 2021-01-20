A Powerful Conversation with Power Ranger, Jason David Frank

Gulf Coast CW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch WALKER Thursday at 7PM on the Gulf Coast CW for a chance to win an authentic Jason David Frank signed Power Ranger figurine from Three Alarm Comics!

Gulf Coast CW’s Tori Blackmon interviews Jason David Frank, (Power Rangers) about his upcoming visit to the area. On Saturday, January 23rd, JDF will be visiting Three Alarm Comics at noon. Visitors will be able to get a ticket for a time slot to safely meet him. Tickets are free and can be obtained on Friday, Jan 22nd.

Contact Three Alarm Comics at (228) 257-3245 for further information.

Where:
Three Alarm Comics
15210 Lemoyne Blvd.
Biloxi, MS

When: Saturday January 23, 2021
Time: 12PM

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories