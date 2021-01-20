Watch WALKER Thursday at 7PM on the Gulf Coast CW for a chance to win an authentic Jason David Frank signed Power Ranger figurine from Three Alarm Comics!
Gulf Coast CW’s Tori Blackmon interviews Jason David Frank, (Power Rangers) about his upcoming visit to the area. On Saturday, January 23rd, JDF will be visiting Three Alarm Comics at noon. Visitors will be able to get a ticket for a time slot to safely meet him. Tickets are free and can be obtained on Friday, Jan 22nd.
Contact Three Alarm Comics at (228) 257-3245 for further information.
Where:
Three Alarm Comics
15210 Lemoyne Blvd.
Biloxi, MS
When: Saturday January 23, 2021
Time: 12PM
LATEST STORIES:
- A Powerful Conversation with Power Ranger, Jason David Frank
- Now that he’s out of office, what’s next for Donald Trump?
- “Amazing little town.” Film shot in Fairhope debuts Friday, city gets Hollywood shout-on on national TV
- Teen whom Biden befriended as fellow stutterer releasing children’s book
- Eugene Goodman: Kamala Harris escorted by hero Capitol police officer who diverted mob