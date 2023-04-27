A Night of the Arts Benefit Showcase is a showcase of local talent in the Mobile area that is raising money for Company 28 Management and Productions to bring their show “The Wiz” to the good people of Selma, who are still dealing with the effects of a strong storm that ravaged their community recently. This is a great time for people to come together for a good cause to watch entertainment at its highest levels. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams will also be the emcee for the night, so you know it’s going to be a great show! If you would like to know more about A Night of the Arts Benefit Showcase, check out today’s Things to do with Theo!