A Dual Steak Showdown In Ocean Springs Headlines This Weeks 5 Things To Do This Weekend

Dual Steak Showdown – Ocean Springs

Happening all day Saturday in Ocean Springs at The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint is their 4th annual Dual Steak Showdown, and when I say its going to be all day, I mean ALL DAY! This BBQ cookoff features pitmasters from around the country competing in several categories including strips and ribeye steaks, ribs, turkey and more, and everyone’s invited to attend! Man, I’m hungry!

Knock ’em Dead Murder Creek Mystery Show – Foley

Friday night at 6pm we have the Knock ‘em Dead Murder Creek Mystery Show at the Alabama Gulf Coast Music Hall in Foley as Colonel Cobb is inviting you to attend. He promises good food, great music and great… murder? Well, they need your detective skills to help solve the crime and find out who “Knocked’em Dead”! Go to AlabamaGulfCoastMusicHall.com for more information!

New Years Smash – Pascagoula

Diamond Championship Wrestling presents New Year’s Smash this Saturday in Pascagoula at the VWF Post 3373! DCW has an action-packed show planned with the returning stars you know and love as well as a few Diamond debuts! This is hard hitting action that you won’t want to miss! Doors open at 6:00pm and bell time will be at 7:00pm!

MSO Presents: The Jupiter Symphony

This Saturday and Sunday at the Saenger Theater in Downtown Mobile, one of Mozart’s greatest symphonic works will be performed by the Mobile Symphony Orchestra: the brilliant Jupiter Symphony! Also, the Mobile Symphony will be welcoming the critically acclaimed cellist, Jonathan Swenson where they will also play Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations. This is a beautiful event that you won’t want to miss! For more information including start times and prices, go to MobileSymphony,org

Smokey Robinson in Concert – Biloxi

And last but not least, the legendary Smokey Robinson will be performing at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino Friday night at 8pm! This former Motown, Miracle and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer needs no introduction with classic songs such as “My Girl”, and “You Really Got A Hold On Me”, while writing songs for musical giants such as The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and The Supremes! So, come on out and enjoy the show!