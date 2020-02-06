7th Annual Blue Angels Rock N Fly Race Scheduled for March 21st

ROCK N FLY PLAY YOUR LUCK TOUR COMING MARCH 21, 2020.

Registration is now open for the 7th Annual Blue Angels Rock Fly 1/2 marathon and 5K race.

This year’s theme is “Lucky Number 7 Tour.” It will take place at NAS Pensacola beginning at 0600.

The half marathon should be completed within in a 4-hour time limit. Runners will be able to enjoy 10 music stations, two DJs, a flyover, and 10 water stations along the course.

After Rocking N Flying through beautiful NAS Pensacola, runners can relax and enjoy their hard work at the post-race PARTY!! They can take in the waterfront views, live music, and refreshments which include food and beer (must be over 21.)

There will also be a best Vegas Theme costume contest! It could be Elvis Presley, Show Girl, Rod Stewart, Wayne Newton, boxer or anything involved with a casino. So, get your lucky cards, dice, and fastest running shoes ready. The 2020 Rock N Fly will be one of the he biggest running events in Pensacola and the South.

The funds raised will go to support Navy Marine Corps Relief Society and 2019 Navy Ball.

For more information on the race, schedule of events or to register please visit the official Blue Angel Rock N Fly website.