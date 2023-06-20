MOBILE, Ala. (THE GULF COAST CW) — From BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks and Outlier Society, 61ST STREET is a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence. Two-time Emmy®-winner Courtney B. Vance (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Lovecraft Country”) leads an ensemble cast that includes Emmy®-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us,” King Richard), Mark O’Brien (“City on a Hill,” “Blue Bayou”), Holt McCallany (“Mindhunter,” “Lights Out”), Tosin Cole (“Doctor Who,” “Hollyoaks”), Andrene Ward-Hammond (“Your Honor,” “Manifest”) and Bentley Green (“Snowfall,” “Sweet Magnolias”). From AMC Studios, 61ST STREET is executive produced by Moffat (“The Night Of,” “Your Honor”), Shanks (“The Chi,” “Seven Seconds,” “Shots Fired”), Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Society (Creed III), Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, Just Mercy), Jeff Freilich (“Lodge 49,” “Dispatches from Elsewhere”) and Hilary Salmon (“MotherFatherSon,” “The Night Of,” “London Spy”).