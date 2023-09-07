MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — A Jimmy Buffett Second Line Parade, LODA ArtWalk, and a LEGO convention highlight your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for September 8-10, 2023.

1- On Friday night, grab your Mickey ears and your tiaras for a Disney themed LODA ArtWalk right here in downtown Mobile. At 6pm, Dauphin Street shuts down to traffic and opens up to magic-filled fun! If your kiddos don’t have a crown to wear, no worries! There will be a Kid’s Zone on North Claiborne, where your little ones can make their own magical crown or tiara. There’s plenty of fun for adults too with vendor booths, ArtWalk food specials at area restaurants, and live music. It all wraps up at 9pm.

2- If you’re in Pensacola this weekend, the 27th Annual Emerald Coast Beer Festival is this Friday night downtown. Escambia Bay Homebrewers and Seville Quarter have partnered for a fabulous two-night affair of beer, food, and fun! The longest running beer festival on the Gulf Coast kicks off its 27th year Thursday night with a 5-course meal with beer pairings at Seville Quarter starting at 7pm. Then Friday, the full celebration gets started at 5:30pm and will feature beers from more than 45 breweries until 8:30pm. Tickets are 30-dollars online, and 40-dollars at the door.

3- Then on Saturday morning, join some fungi enthusiasts for a little nature walk at the Alabama Mushroom Society’s Monthly Foray. This month, they’re going on trails in Elberta, Alabama. This event only costs $5 and is open to all ages! The Mushroom Society asks you to bring weather appropriate clothing, plenty of water and tick repellant.

4- Sunday afternoon, honor Jimmy Buffett’s life in downtown Mobile with the Jimmy Buffett Hometown Second Line Parade. It’s being organized by the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel, and they’re welcoming musicians of all kinds, Parrotheads, and all Jimmy Buffett lovers to celebrate his life in the place he called his hometown. Moe’s Barbecue downtown is hosting an afterparty with a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, and a Jimmy Buffett open mic. It’s sure to be a night of fun, music, and ‘Cheeseburgers in Paradise.’

5- All weekend long, the Mobile Brick Convention LEGO Fan Expo will be in town! This fun-filled convention has something for all ages, from displays of LEGO creations, meet & greets with LEGO masters, photo ops, a build a castle zone and so much more! This event is at the Mobile Civic Center, and admission starts at $15.