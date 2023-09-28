MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) – The fair, a seafood festival, and a pickleball and tennis tournament round out your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for September 29-October 1, 2023!

1- Who doesn’t love the fair?! Well, the fair’s already up and running. You have through Saturday to catch the Northwest Florida Fair in Fort Walton Beach! Entry fee is $5, and unlimited ride arm bands start at $25. Gates open at 5pm every day except Saturday, when they open at 2pm. All this fun takes place at the Lewis Turner Boulevard Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach.

2- Staying in Northwest Florida for this one….it’s the 46th Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival! The fun gets started Friday at 11am, and doesn’t wind down until Sunday at 5pm. More than 150 artisans and fishermen from all corners of the Gulf Coast are coming together for a fun, FREE festival celebrating all the yummy food the Gulf of Mexico has to offer.

3- Saturday is the Local Artisans Fall Market at the Eastern Shore Center in Spanish Fort. Only artisans are allowed here, so you’re guaranteed to find some unique items. Maybe even get a head start on your Christmas shopping! Everything will be set up in the courtyard between Half Shell Oyster House and California Dreaming. This event is from Noon until 8pm.

4- Ever wondered what kind of wild stories bartenders have? Well, Sunday night you can get your answers at Bartenders Doing Comedy at the Alabama Music Box in Downtown Mobile. 14 bartenders, 90 minutes, and one great show! Tickets start at $15, and doors open at 7pm. The show gets started at 8pm.

5- We’re hopping back for a second because Saturday, our team here at WKRG is hosting the Gulf Coast Paddle and Racket Battle in Daphne! Registration for players is already closed, but attendance is free! This sanctioned ratings pickleball and tennis tournament is going to be tons of fun! We have food trucks, an SEC Football watch party at 2:30pm with the Georgia-Auburn game on a big screen, lawn games for the kiddos, a raffle, and of course, exciting competition on the courts! Come out and meet the WKRG News 5 Team and help us raise money for the American Heart Association!