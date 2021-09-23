5 Things to do This Weekend: September 24th-26th

High Humidity Humor – The Electric Piano Parlor, Mobile

First up we have High Humidity humor taking place at The Electric Piano Parlor on Dauphin Street in Mobile. If you’re looking to have some good laughs over the first weekend of Autumn this is the place to be! Tickets start at $10, doors open at 630, show starts at 7pm

Fall Con – Gamers N’ Geeks, Mobile

Come on out to Gamers and Geeks in Mobile Friday and Saturday for Gamers and Geeks Fall Con with Media guest, the star of The Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno! They’re having a cosplay contest for kids on Saturday and one for the adults on Sunday, plus Hulk trivia, special panels, vendors, food trucks and more! So grab the kids and put on your best cosplay for the Gamers n Geeks Fall Con all this weekend!

Nelly – Beau Rivage Theatre, Biloxi

Its getting hot in here, so go to Nelly’s show! Yes, the multi-platinum recording artist Nelly is going to be at the Beau Rivage Theatre this Saturday in Biloxi! Time to bop to all the classic jams that we have come to expect and love from the St. Louis hip hop legend! Show starts at 8pm. You won’t want to miss it!

Katt Williams – Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola

Comedy titan and Emmy Award-winning actor, Katt Williams is coming to the Pensacola Bay Center this Saturday with the show starting at 8:00 PM. The man who played Money Mike in the iconic Friday After Next brings his hilarious talents to the stage with all new material that blends sidesplitting comedy with thought-provoking social commentary. You wont want to miss it!

Gulf Coast Challenge – Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile

The Gulf Coast Challenge is here and its a showdown between two HBCUs, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, but with the Gulf Coast Challenge, the game is only part of the fun this weekend with a parade and a concert I’ll be cohosting featuring the Ying Yang Twins on Friday, and then a parade and tailgating leading into the game itself. But we’re not finished once kickoff starts as there will be a halftime battle of the bands and a post game concert featuring R&B legends Bell Biv Devoe! Tickets still available. Go to Gulf Coast Challenge DOT Com for more information