MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Wrestling, USA Football, and Pet Fest highlight the 5 Things to Do This Weekend for September 22-24, 2023!

1- First up: 4 days, 12 venues, over 25 performers…it’s the 13th Annual Mississippi Songwriters Festival! It actually kicked off today (Thursday)! And for the rest of the weekend, venues in Ocean Springs and Gautier will open their doors to a whole host of singers, songwriters and musicians of all kinds…and the best part? It’s completely free!

2- Wrestling fans, this one’s for you! A two-day wrestling extravaganza at The Temple on Saint Francis Street in Mobile: Diamond Championship Wrestling! They’re filming for a synergy episode that will air right here on WKRG 5! Passes start at $15, and weekend ringside passes are just $25.

3- This weekend is homecoming for the University of South Alabama, but before the big game, the Jags are hosting a pep rally and bonfire tomorrow night. It’s at the Intramural Fields and starts at 5pm with a car show, live music by Cooper Trent and a fireworks show at 8pm. Then, Saturday is game day! Get your Jag swag on and head down to Hancock Whitney Stadium for the alumni tailgate at 1pm, the homecoming parade after, and watch the Jags take on Central Michigan at 4pm.

4- Starting Friday and continuing all weekend long is Mobicon! This yearly pop-culture convention sponsored by Gamers n Geeks has cosplay, artists, games, vendors and panels…everything you could want! Some special guests include Genesis Rodriguez from The Umbrella Academy and Big Hero 6, Harley Quinn Smith of Tusk and Cruel Summer, and Randy Havens of Stranger Things. Weekend passes start at $60 and day passes vary in price. It takes place at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel.

5- The only one-day event on our list this weekend is Pet Fest! It’s from 10am until 3pm Saturday at Medal of Honor Park in Mobile. There will be food trucks, vendors with pet treats and accessories, and a pet photo shoot!