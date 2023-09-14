MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Wizard Fest, Oktoberfest, and a Car and Craft Show highlight your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for September 15-17, 2023.

1- First up, grab your dancing shoes! Tomorrow night is the Black and White Ball at the Daphne Civic Center. City Rhythm Big Band will be playing live music for this night of ballroom dancing-fun! Doors open at 7pm and you can get your $20 ticket at the door or by calling the Daphne Civic Center.

2- Saturday morning start your engines and head over to Dauphin Island for the Dauphin Island Car and Craft Show in Cadillac Square. From 10am until 3pm, artists and car buffs alike are teaming up for a Saturday of fun. Food trucks, vendor booths, bounce houses, live music and of course, cool cars of all kinds!

3- On Sunday it’s the very last Blue Wahoos WKRG Family Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. It’s also their last home game of the regular season, and our very own John Nodar will be throwing the first pitch at 4pm.

4- Magic, witches, wizards and cosplay! Vinyl Music Hall on South Palafox Street in Pensacola will be transformed for Wizard Fest! Your entire family is invited to what’s expected to be a magical night of wizard-themed trivia and other games with prizes, a dance party, and a costume contest. It all starts at 6:00pm Sunday!

5- Finally, the Fairhope Oktoberfest is all-day Saturday at Fairhope Brewing Company. They’ve got beer, schnitzel and sausages. Proceeds from the event go to The Baldwin Humane Society.