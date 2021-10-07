5 Things to do This Weekend: October 8-10

American Cancer Society Mobile Chili Cookoff – Downtown Mobile, Canal Street

The 2021 American Cancer Society Mobile Chili Cookoff is here and I couldn’t be more excited! It’s going to be Saturday from 11 to 3pm in Downtown Mobile on Canal Street. This is a fin-filled day of great food and live entertainment where teams compete to find out who can cook up the best pot of chili

Freedom Fest – The Wharf, Orange Beach

This Saturday from 9am-4pm, Freedom Fest at The Wharf will have 100 art vendors along with live music from local musicians and various food options. It will take place in the west lot located behind the AMC Theaters. Come out for a fun and family friendly time

LoDa Artwalk Hispanic Heritage & Spooky Walk – Downtown Mobile

LoDa Artwalk celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and the Halloween season at Spooky Walk this Friday evening in Downtown Mobile! This event will highlight aritsts within our community, including visual artists, musical performers and local restaurants with a festive twist. Costumes are encouraged

Latin Fest – Cathedral Square, Downtown Mobile

Come celebrate the first annual Latin Fest! This unique and colorful part of Mobile’s heritage and culture will be on full display this Saturday from 5 to 9pm at Cathedral Square in Downtown Mobile. Don’t miss the Parade of Flags, games, art and of course authentic food and music!

Hound Dog Music Fest – Hidden Lake Barn, Silverhill

Join us this Saturday from 4-8pm at Hidden Lake Barn in Silverhill for the best dog gone event of the year! Hound Dog Music Fest is an outdoor musical fest featuring four awesome bands with all proceeds going to the animals at the Baldwin Humane Society. Bring your friends and family for what’s sure to be a good time!