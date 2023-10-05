MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Fall events are in full swing in your 5 Things to Do This Weekend! An HBCU football game, music festival, and a rodeo fill out a big weekend on The Gulf Coast.

1- One big event this weekend is The Destin Seafood Festival! This has been going strong since 1978, and is the annual kickoff party for the Destin Fishing Rodeo, which goes all month long! The seafood festival has food, music and shopping along the Destin Harbor Boardwalk on Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

2- Cowboys and cowgirls, giddy up and head on down to the Brewton PCA Rodeo! The Professional Cowboy Association is holding a two-day rodeo at O’Bannon Park in Brewton. Tickets start at $10 and rodeo festivities get started at 8pm Friday and Saturday night.

3- The Hound Dog Music Fest is going on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm in Silverhill! Artists that will be at The Venue at Hidden Lake include: “Rollin’ in the Hay”, “White Lang”, “The Wes Loper Band” and “The Ayers Brothers”. Rose Ann Haven will be the emcee, and ticket proceeds benefit a wonderful organization, the Baldwin Humane Society!

4- Saturday night, The Mobile Ballet opens its 2023/2024 season with a one-of-a-kind show called “Eclectic” in downtown Mobile. There will be singers, original compositions, a live orchestra and, of course, dancers! This show is a one night only event at the Mobile Civic Center. Tickets start at $22 and the show begins at 7:30pm.

5- The Gulf Coast Challenge is Saturday at Ladd Peebles Stadium! The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will take on the Jackson State University Tigers. There are activities planned leading up to the game, and you can find more information here.