MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Greek Fest, a T-Pain Concert, and yoga with baby goats round out your 5 Things to Do This Weekend on the Gulf Coast.

1. Our first event of this weekend is already underway – Greek Fest! You have from now through Sunday to head on down to the ‘Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church’ right here in Mobile for this free festival. This year, the festival is cashless, so make sure you bring a debit or credit card with you for all the delicious, homemade Greek food, live music, Greek dancing and vendor booths. It’s been going strong since 1962. You can check it out through 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

2. Friday night – T-Pain is in the house! At Mardi Gras Park – and it’s FREE! Andy Citirin Attorneys are bringing the hip-hop icon to the Port City to celebrate 37 years of serving the Gulf Coast community. It all starts at 5 p.m. on Friday in Downtown Mobile. They’re encouraging clear bags and asking you not to bring a cooler or any alcohol with you, but there will be food trucks on site!

3. This weekend marks the ’35th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts’ at ‘Lott Park’ in Olde Towne Daphne. You can check it out all day Saturday and Sunday this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. They’ll have live musical performances by local musicians, artist demonstrations, delicious snacks, and, of course, art you can buy and bring home!

4. In Pensacola, this Sunday – the annual ‘Punk Rock Flea Market’ is back! It’s on Belmont Street – just across from ‘Five Sisters Blues Cafe’ and kicks off at 12:30 Sunday afternoon. You can look through over 50 vendors all loaded up with awesome vintage goods, food trucks, and more! Admission is free, and the event will wrap up at 5:30 on Sunday.

5. Now this one sounds like a ton of fun. On Saturday afternoon, you can do yoga with baby goats! It’s at ‘Foley’s Farm Market’ in Baldwin County, and admission to the class is about $30. The yoga portion is aimed at ‘all levels’ so if you’re not a ‘Yogi’, you can still head down to pet the goats and get your stretch on! Make sure you bring a towel or yoga mat!