5 Things to do This Weekend: October 1st-3rd

73rd Annual Destin Fishing Rodeo – AJs Seafood and Oyster Bar, Destin

The 73rd Annual Destin Fishing Rodeo kicks off on Friday in Destin at AJs Seafood and Oyster Bar. The Destin Fishing Rodeo will see anglers from all over put their skills to the test as they fight for hours to reel in the biggest catch of the day. With winners recognized in several different divisions, the rodeo is open to anyone who loves to fish! For more information go to DESTIN FISHING RODEO DOT ORG

Jeff Foxworthy’s Good Old Days Tour – IP Casino, Biloxi

Jeff Foxworthy brings his Good Old Days Tour to the Gulf Coast as he will be performing at the IP Casino in Biloxi this Friday. His credentials are certified as the former host of Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?, The American Baking Competition as well as being the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, and a multiple Grammy Award nominee. Show starts at 8 so don’t be late!

Mobtown Burger Week – Downtown, Mobile

Beginning this Saturday, its one of the most delicious events of the year as Mobtown Burger Week comes to Mobile! Indulge your taste buds and try the best craft burgers that Mobile has to offer as participating restaurants compete for your vote by creating a delicious, unique, specialty burger only found during Mobtown Burger Week!

Oktoberfest – OWA

Join us in OWA’s entertainment district for Oktoberfest this Saturday! Oktoberfest is a free event, for those looking to join in on some German-inspired fun where you can catch traditional Oktoberfest-themed live music, dancing, and entertainment! Plus enjoy your fill of delicious food and beer specials throughout Downtown OWA restaurants. For more information check out Visit OWA DOT COM SLASH OKTOBERFEST

The Wentz Brothers Festival of Fears – Santa Rosa Mall, Mary Esther

Experience The Wentz Brothers Festival of Fears as this thrilling attraction features a 15 minute experience guaranteed to scare anyone brave enough to enter. Come join us at the Santa Rosa Mall, in Mary Esther Friday and Saturday nights. The Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears is an intense haunted house experience that is not recommended for those younger than 13 years old.