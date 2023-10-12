MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — It’s Halloween season on the Gulf Coast and we’ve got your Friday the 13th weekend options for spooktacular fun, along with festivals offering delicious food! Here are your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for October 13-15, 2023!

1- We’ll start things off with the 50th Annual National Shrimp Festival! Just in case you missed it, it’s already underway in Gulf Shores, Thursday through Sunday. Live music, sand sculpture contests, vendor booths, the Miss Shrimp Festival Pageant, and of course, FOOD! The party doesn’t stop until 5pm on Sunday, so there’s plenty of time to head out there!

2- Kicking off Friday night in downtown Mobile is Latin Fest! The Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast is celebrating the flavors, music and culture of Hispanic Americans as we wrap up this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month. Friday night’s LoDa Artwalk is LatinFest themed, and Saturday night the party starts back up in Mardi Gras Park.

3- This weekend kicks off Halloween at OWA! All this weekend and next weekend Downtown OWA is turning into Halloweentown! There’s pumpkin decorating, drive-in feature movies, a Hay Bale Maze and photo ops. This Saturday only is the dog costume contest at 3pm.

4- On Saturday from 10am until 4pm enjoy Taste of the Beach on Pensacola Beach! This day-long festival showcases signature dishes from your favorite beachside restaurants, a team cooking challenge, and a free concert. Entry is free, and this all takes place at Casino Beach.

5- Let’s bring it back to Mobile for Family Fun Day at Pop’s Midtown. This is on Sunday, from Noon until 4pm. The crew at Pop’s has a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, face painting, inflatables, and photo ops. It’s everything you need for the perfect fall Sunday! You can even get a cute family photo at the Pumpkin Patch!