5 Things to do This Weekend: November 5th-7th

PCA Rodeo – Brewton Municipal Arena, Brewton

Its time to get your boots on for the 8th annual PCA Rodeo at the Brewton Municipal Arena this Friday and Saturday where there’s going to be fun for the entire family with bull riding, calf roping, cowgirl barrel racing, bronc riding steer wrestling and more! Gates open at 6, so don’t be late because you don’t want to miss any of the action!

42nd Annual Battleship Rugby Invitational Tournament – USS Battleship Alabama Memorial Park, Mobile

The 42nd Annual Battleship Rugby Invitational Tournament is here, and it takes place this Saturday and Sunday in Mobile! National and international teams converge at the USS Battleship Alabama Memorial Park for this two-day rugby tournament. Parking is $4 but after that, you’re free to enter! So, grab your blankets and lawn chairs, bring some cash for all the vendors and get ready for some Rugby action!

In Real Life Comedy Tour – Mobile Civic Center Arena, Mobile

At the Mobile Civic Center Arena, Day-Day from the Friday franchise will be here as Mike Epps brings his “In Real Life” Comedy Tour to town with special guests Sommore, Bruce Bruce and Earthquake! Show starts Friday at 8pm, and there won’t be any drama because you know Top Flight Security will be in the building!

Foo Foo Fest – Downtown Pensacola

Foo Foo Fest has returned to Downtown Pensacola and runs through the 15th. The festival is a 12-day celebration of existing and new culturally creative happenings, events, and moments under one banner, in Pensacola. Foo Foo Fest is big fun, with events of high artistic and cultural caliber, delivered with a hefty dose of Southern sophistication. For more information go to Foo Foo Fest.com

Blue Angels 2021 Homecoming Airshow – Pensacola Beach, Pensacola

The Blue Angels 2021 Homecoming Air show is this weekend at Pensacola beach. The Show starts at 11 with the Blue Angels taking flight at 2pm! So, get ready for Super Hornet Jets to roar in the sky, along with The Blue Angels’ C-130 Hercules affectionately dubbed Fat Albert! Hey Hey Hey!