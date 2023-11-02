MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — The Blue Angels flying home, a head-start on Christmas shopping, and a celebration of the honey bee are in your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for Nov. 3-5, 2023.

1- First up is Zoo Brew: Hops for Habitats! It’s a fundraiser by the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores where guests 21 and older can taste beer, listen to live music, meet some zoo animals and help benefit habitat conservation all at once! This is Friday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. for non-VIP ticket holders. General admission tickets start at $55 for non-members, and include food provided by Island Air and beer tastings…we’re told there’s also a cash bar! “Red and the Revelers” will be the live musical guest.

2- Also on Friday night, and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can get a head-start on your holiday shopping list with the 5th Annual Christmas on the Bayou Shopping Spectacular. This is at the Bayou La Batre Community Center on Padgett Switch Road in Irvington, and there’s a $5 admission fee for everyone over 12 years old. They’ll have food trucks, 45 confirmed vendors and photo opportunities with Santa and Princess Beauty! Proceeds from this event will benefit the Bayou La Batre Senior Center!

3- This weekend is The Port City Classic as the Grambling State University Tigers get ready to take on the Alabama State University Hornets at Ladd Peebles Stadium! Kickoff isn’t until 4 p.m., but tailgating opens at 8 a.m. Saturday. There’s also a comedy show on Friday night, a Black Business Expo and an HBCU Cheer Clinic. We’ve got the full list of events here.

4- Also this Friday and Saturday, it’s the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show! This year’s theme is Women in Aviation in honor of the first ever female Blue Angels pilot, Lieutenant Amanda Lee. Admission to the show is free, but make sure you bring your own seat. Gates open at 8 in the morning, and the Angels take to the skies at 9:30 a.m.

5- And finally, the Honey Bee Festival in Robertsdale is all day Saturday! Appropriately hosted in Honey Bee Park, this festival celebrates some of our most important pollinators with vendor booths, food trucks, entertainment, and activities for the kids! Proceeds benefit the Central Baldwin Feeder Pattern.