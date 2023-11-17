MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Competition for the title of Little Miss Harvest Queen, not one but two opportunities for some live music, and a kickoff to the holiday season in your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for November 17-19, 2023!

1- Saturday morning is a special day for the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermen Market in Foley. You’ll find everything you need, fresh for your Thanksgiving Feast at the Harvest Festival! The Harvest Queen will also be crowned. It’s all happening from 9am to 2pm.

2- Saturday night at 7:30pm, enjoy classical music with a more laid-back vibe at the Mobile Symphony Orchestra with their Beethoven and Blue Jeans performance on Saturday night at 7:30pm. They will also have a second performance on Sunday at 2:30pm. Flutist Anthony Trionfo will play a concerto including Beethoven’s overture from The Creatures of Prometheus and the Pastoral Symphony. The concerts will be at the Saenger Theater in downtown Mobile.

3- If you need even more music, the Excelsior Band in Mobile (you know them from all the parades) is celebrating 140 years of musical parading with a concert at the History Museum of Mobile. Believed to be the nation’s oldest Jazz band, the Excelsior band was honored by the National Endowment of the Arts last year. This concert is at 2:30pm on Sunday afternoon and is free to attend. You can browse the museum after with the purchase of an admission ticket.

4- Next we have two days of medieval adventure, excitement and food at the 4th Annual Jubilee Renaissance Faire. Hosted by the Knights of Valor Extreme Jousting Team, they’re calling their performances “Cirque Du Medieval” with activities and performances “fit for royalty”. This all takes place in Robertsdale on Saturday and Sunday. Single-day admission starts at $15.

5- The City of Mobile kicks off their month-long celebration of the holiday season this Friday with the Lighting of the Tree in Mardi Gras Park…we hear Santa will be there too! They’ll have a live DJ, Christmas crafts, and photo opportunities. Then Saturday morning, starting at 7:30, get some Christmas shopping done at Market in the Park in Cathedral Square. That goes until noon and it’s the very last one of the year, so if you’d had your eye on something, now’s your chance to grab it!