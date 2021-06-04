5 Things to do This Weekend (June 4th-June 6th)

Music Under the Marlins – The Wharf

Join us on Sundays this summer for Music Under The Marlins. Featuring live music from local bands, it’s a great time to unwind and get ready for the week ahead. This Sunday will feature Wes Loper from 4-7p at the Wharf at Marlin Circle

Summer Brewfest – Pensacola

Time to kick summer off right at O’Rileys Irish Pub Downtown Saturday from 5-8p where you can sample over a dozen craft beers! Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event

Egyptian Mummies & Eternal Life – Mobile

This will be your last opportunity to see Egyptian Mummies on a Free Sunday! The exhibit will end June 27. History Museum of Mobile, Sunday at 1 PM CDT – 5 PM

Fizzi Fest – Mobile

If you love bubbles, this is the event for YOU! Benefiting Exhibit at the Clotilda Exhibit at the Africatown Heritage House curated by the History Museum of Mobile. The third annual Fizzi Fest will take place on Saturday, History Museum of Mobile 11a-2p

Christian Comedy Fest – OWA

90 minutes of clean, family friendly comedy featuring Andy Forrester and Lee Hardin. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at OWA Theater. Time varies.