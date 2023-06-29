MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Here are your 5 Things To Do This Weekend for June 30-July 2!

1- First up this weekend is Saraland Firework Show this Saturday at 9:00pm at Saraland High School. There will be food trucks, games and activities beforehand. The gates open at 7:30pm.

2- Next, the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermans Market in Foley is having a market day this Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Vendors offer everything from Gulf Coast seafood to baked goods and art.

3- Then grab your lawn chairs for a Family Movie Night to watch at the Sandlot this Saturday at 6pm at Fort Park at Spanish Fort Center. Come get burgers before from Double D’s Burgers.

4- Next up, catch The Molly Ringwalds live at Mary G. Montgomery High School on Sunday. Admission is free and there will be fireworks, vendors, food trucks and plenty of fun for the family! The event starts at 5pm and the Molly Ringwalds perform at 7pm.

5- Finally, the 3rd Annual Freedom Run is back this Saturday at 8:00am at the Flora-Bama. Wear your best red, white and blue for the 4-mile run or the 1-mile fun run. The first 400 people to register will be guaranteed a race shirt and patriotic swag and food & drink will be offered to all following the race. All fun run participants will receive a finisher medal once they cross the finish line. The 4-mile run is $35, and the 1-mile fun run is $25.