MOBILE, Ala. (Gulf Coast CW) — Here are your 5 Things To Do This Weekend for June 23-26!

1- First up this weekend is Scrapin’ the Coast this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. There will be live bands, a cornhole tournament, a charity auction, and the main event…a car and truck show. Tickets will be $20-$25.

2- Next up is Electric Avenue performing at Vinyl Music Hall Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29. At an Electric Avenue Show, 80’s music is as alive and well today as it has ever been. It’s a high-energy show that reminds people of a time when they came home from school, put a record on, and listened with open ears and an open heart…conjuring first dates, first cars, prom nights, weekend movies, and meeting friends at the mall.

3- Third, there is a Mommy and Me Brunch Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Crestview Community Center. Tickets are $40 for mom and one child, and $10 for each additional child. There will be music, a photo booth, face painter, and lots of surprises. They will provide a large charcuterie spread including pancakes, doughnuts, fruit, rolls and meats so you can dine like royalty.

4- Then there is the We Love Satsuma event Sunday at 5 p.m. in Wright Park. They will have food trucks, inflatables, vendors and a great fireworks show. The activities start at 5 p.m., and the fireworks will be right after dark. Make plans to be part of this annual event for the entire family as they celebrate a great place to live.

5- Finally, there is a Local Artisans Summer Market on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Eastern Shore Centre. Local artisan vendors will be set up in the courtyard between Half Shell Oyster House and California Dreaming. There will be pottery, home decorations, handmade jewelry, clothing, candles, herbs and seasonings, wreaths, caricature art, face painting, and so much more!