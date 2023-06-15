MOBILE, Ala. (THE GULF COAST CW) — Here is your Father’s Day edition of 5 Things To Do This Weekend!

1- First up this weekend is the Alabama Blueberry Festival at Jennings Park in Brewton this Saturday from 7am-2pm. Enjoy arts and crafts, live entertainment, a children’s section, car show, and of course all things blueberry! WKRG News 5 is a sponsor.

2- Second, we have a Family Movie Night at the Fort Container Park in Spanish Fort this Friday at 6pm. Join them to watch Super Mario Brothers. Bring your chairs and blankets and watch the movie with the family.

3- Next up there is a Baby Art Crawl on Saturday at 10am at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport Mississippi. This event is geared specifically for their youngest guests and introduces children to the messy and fun world of art! Babies and toddlers can crawl around in diaper alone, free to explore with their taste-safe paint. Be sure to bring a towel or wipes for cleanup. They will provide water buckets for washing up in case things get messy!

4- Then there is a Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast and Airplane Ride at Peter Prince Airport in Milton this Sunday from 8am-5pm. Spend Father’s Day enjoying a pancake breakfast with vintage military aircraft and vehicles on display with dad. Rides will be available all day.

5- Finally, there is a Juneteenth Gallery Night in Downtown Pensacola this Friday from 5-9pm. Shop from local artists , see local performers and enjoy food trucks! Gallery Night’s Featured Artist for the Juneteenth event is Kenneth Jordan II.