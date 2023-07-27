MOBILE, Ala (The Gulf Coast CW) — Here are your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for July 28-30, 2023!

1- First up, cozy up on the beach with Cinemas in the Sand in Pensacola Beach this Friday. You can view “Moana” at the Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach on an inflatable movie screen. Admission is free.

2- Next, this Saturday is free admission day at the Mobile Flea Market. Admission is usually a dollar for adults. The flea market is open from 9am to 5pm.

3- Then, The ROAD at Eastern Shore is hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday from 10am-12pm. Games, bounce houses, face painting, free school supplies, gift-card giveaways, and more will be available.

4- Next up, The 6th annual Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo is coming to Mobile this weekend. Come on down to Abba Shriner’s Auditorium for appearances by exotic birds, reptiles, and mammals, fun activities and various venders. Admission is $5.00 for adults and free for children under 12 years.

5- Finally, the 25th annual Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival is back in downtown Mobile this Friday through Sunday. Spoken word and musical talents will be performing all weekend at the History Museum of Mobile and the Mobile Civic Center. Tickets start at $15 and a 3 day package for $55 is available.