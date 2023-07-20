MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Here are your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for July 21-23, 2023!

1- First up this weekend, The Blue Wahoos play at home this Friday, Saturday and Sunday versus the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Sunday night’s game is WKRG’s Family Night and our digital reporter Summer Poole will be throwing the first pitch! … Kids can run the bases, get a free WKRG swag item, and play catch in the outfield postgame. Sunday’s game starts at 4:05 pm. You can find the full schedule and game times here.

2- Next up, Sam Hunt is playing at the Wharf Amphitheater this Friday with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose. The concert starts at 7:30 pm.

3- Then, the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermen’s Market is celebrating Sweet Grown Alabama day this Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm in Foley with free watermelon slices and tomato sandwiches. Sweet Grown Alabama is a non-profit working to promote Alabama farmers. Local farmers and vendors will there selling all things Alabama.

4- Next, Caribbean Day at Downtown OWA in Foley is this Saturday from 4 to 9 pm. Admission is free and the streets will be transformed into an open-air gallery with vendors, chalk art competitions and performers for a Caribbean-themed night.

5- Finally, Toy Story is playing at the Saenger Theater in Downtown Mobile this Sunday at 3 pm as a part of the Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for kids 12 and under.