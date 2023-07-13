MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Here are your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for July 14-16, 2023!

1. First up this weekend, the Loda Art Walk in Downtown Mobile is back Friday night from 6pm to 9pm. This month’s celebrations will be held for National Dance Day and National Tattoo Day. There will be musical performers, local restaurants and art galleries highlighted along with a kid’s silent disco party.

2. Next, Christmas in July Boutique Bash is at the Mobile Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Come shop your favorite local vendors along with numerous performers and food trucks. General admission tickets are $5 and Exclusive Admission tickets are $10. With the exclusive ticket you will get discounts and gifts at over 15 vendors!

3. Then, the first Pensacola Splash Fest is this Saturday from 10am to 7pm at the Community Maritime Park. There will be fun for the whole family with water slides and obstacles, games, food trucks, vendors and more. Wristband prices vary, but kids 5 and under get in free.

4. Next up, the Dauphin Street Pole Vault is back in downtown Mobile this Saturday from 8am to 9pm. This is a non-profit event creating an opportunity for people to see pole-vaulting up-close. With over 200 vaulters, there will be two vaulting pits, one on Dauphin and Jackson Street and one on Dauphin and Joachim Street.

5. Finally, Parker McCollum is performing at The Wharf Amphitheater Saturday with special guests Morgan Wade and Dalton Dover, as part of the 2023 C Spire Concert Series. Tickets prices vary, and start at $16.