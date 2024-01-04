MOBILE Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Mardi Gras parades don’t start until January 13th, but the festivities kick off in your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for January 5-7, 2024!

1- The Grand Opening of The Peach Cobbler Factory is Saturday in Daphne from 11am to 3pm! Yes, there will absolutely be peach cobbler plus so many other flavors like caramel apple cobbler blackberry peach cobbler, mango peach cobbler and cookies, pudding, cinnamon rolls, and brownies, too! There will be giveaways, kids’ activities, and dessert samples at the new shop off Highway 90 in the Jubilee Square shopping center.

2- Also on Saturday the Love + Adventure Art Bazaar, hosted by Oyster City Brewing in Midtown Mobile is set to run from Noon until 6pm that night. You’ll find artists of all kinds, some performing, others selling their products. Non-profits are also invited to show off their good cause. The folks at Oyster City Brewing Company promise a fun day of arts and culture for all ages. There’s even a kids’ section, complete with face painting!

3- Mardi Gras season is almost upon us, and there’s a big kick-off party scheduled this weekend at Braided River Brewing Company in Downtown Mobile. Take your family to the Twelfth Night bash for your first king cake slice of the season Friday night, as well as food trucks, live music, and the release of two new beer flavors at the brewery! Then, on Saturday, come on back at 4:30pm and enjoy the “Dark Side of the MoonPie” Pink Floyd laser light show! Lighting engineers are going to project the lasers on the side of the brewery.

4- Right after the “Dark Side of the Moonpie” show, the Mardi Gras Tree Lighting takes place in none other than Mardi Gras Park in Downtown Mobile! This is all happening on Saturday night and gets started at 5:30pm when Mayor Sandy Stimpson makes his proclamation and lights the tree for the Carnival Season! From there, the Juke Box Brass Band takes over. They’ll start playing all the sounds of Mardi Gras, so make sure you bring snacks, drinks and chairs!

5- And on Sunday, the Mobile History Museum is hosting a Free First Sunday event, where you can get free access into the museum and Colonial Fort Conde from 1pm until 5pm. It’s also the last day that you can see the Hubble Space Telescope: New Views From the Universe exhibit, if you haven’t seen it yet. Museum staff do warn that these Free First Sundays are usually very busy, and ask you stay home if you feel sick.