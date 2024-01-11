MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — The first Mardi Gras parade of the year, a Mickey Mouse themed LoDa Artwalk, and a 0.5k race for those who don’t feel like running a whole 5k or 10k are featured in your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for January 12-14, 2024!

1- Let’s start in downtown Mobile, with the first LoDa Artwalk of the New Year! Friday night, it’s all about Mickey Mouse! Streets downtown will be shut down for Mickey crafts, music, roller skating, photo ops, and performers! There will be a Kid’s Zone set up on North Claiborne. Have fun with it! Wear your favorite Mickey outfit and maybe even some Mickey ears!

2- Was one of your new year’s resolutions to read more books? The Friends of Orange Beach Public Library can help with their annual Book and Bake Sale! From 9am until 5pm at the Orange Beach Community Center on Friday and Saturday, all of the books that need to be taken out of circulation from the library will be up for grabs at low prices! All of the books are first-come-first-served, so you’ll want to get there early for the best books!

3- The first parade of the Mardi Gras season is Saturday on Dauphin Island with the Krewe De La Dauphine! That parade starts at 1pm. Take your folding chairs, drinks (as long as they’re not in glass containers), snacks and water for your dogs, because pets are welcome at this parade!

4- Ever heard of all of those 5k and 10k races and thought to yourself, “That looks like a good cause, but I’m just not up for all of that running!”? Then we have the race for you! It’s the 0.5k Race for the Rest of Us hosted by Bay Breeze Cafe and benefiting the Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club. The race gets started at 1:30pm Saturday in downtown Fairhope with a little bit of exercise, and then the party starts! There will be music, food trucks, costume contests and so much more!

5- We’re staying in Fairhope for this next one. The Fairhope Brewing Company turns eleven this weekend, and they’re having a little birthday party to celebrate…well, we shouldn’t say little…it’s a two-day affair with 5 different musical acts, forty beers on tap, and an Ocean’s 11 theme. Your $15 cover includes entry for both days and a free glass to commemorate the occasion. Pre-sale tickets are sold out, but they will be available at the door. The party gets started at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.