Labor Day Weekend Party – OWA

First up, its Labor Day weekend and OWA Parks and Resort has got you covered with a full slate of events all weekend long with their Labor Day Weekend Party! First they have their first Wakeboard competition, Wake Jam 2022 at Gravity Island Friday and Saturday; Labor Day Car show Saturday, with fireworks Saturday night and the party continuing in to Sunday! So, if you would like to celebrate Labor Day Weekend, this is the place to be!

Ainsley’s Angels 7th Annual Spread Your Wings 5K – Biloxi

Then we have Ainsley’s Angels 7th annual Spread Your Wings 5K at the Point Cadet Splash Pad in Biloxi this Saturday with registration starting at 4 and the race starting at 5. Ainsley’s Angels build awareness about the importance of inclusion, through action, while transforming populations into all-inclusive communities. To learn more about Ainsley’s Angels or the race on Saturday go to ainsleysangels.org.

The Mighty O’Jays in Concert – Mobile Civic Center

Money, money, money, money… MONEY! The Mighty O’Jays are coming to the Mobile Civic Center for The Last Stop on the Love Train show, Friday night with the show starting at 7:30pm! The O’ Jays are one of the most legendary groups in Soul history initially forming in 1958 and have been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame. With classic songs like “For the Love of Money”, “Forever Mine”, “Backstabbers”, “Love Train” and so many more classics, this is a can’t miss opportunity to see truly one of the greatest groups of all time!

SRL National Super Series – Irvington

Then we have The SRL National Super Series racing the Davidson Electric 125 at Mobile International Speedway in Irvington! Chris Davidson, Bubba Pollard, Donnie Wilson and more will all be there on the fastest half mile in the SOUTH! Race starts at 6pm on Saturday, to see who gets the checkered flag!

Sister II Sister Women’s Expo/Gulf Coast Motor Show – Mobile

Last but not least we have the 8th annual Sister II Sister Women’s Expo as this year they are teaming up with the Gulf Coast Motor Show and its all taking place at the Grounds in Mobile this Saturday and Sunday! Daughters, mothers and grandmothers alike will find this event filled with education, entertainment, and shopping that will keep even the most energetic wanting more. And fellas, don’t feel left out because there will definitely be more than enough for you to see and do too!