5 Things to do This Weekend for June 18th-20th

Mobile/Prichard-

For our first event we have a 2 for 1 as there are Juneteenth celebrations in Mobile and Pritchard on Saturday

First, Juneteenth Rhythm of Freedom in Mobile at the Robert Hope Park and Community Center from 3-6 with music, dance art and food

Then in Downtown Pritchard it’s the Still We Rise Annual Juneteenth Celebration they will kick off with a parade at 3pm and culminate with a fireworks show

Pensacola

For Father’s Day check out BBQ Beer and Baseball at Bodacious Shops in Pensacola with every pair of tickets you get a delicious BBQ and beer pairing cooking demonstration and 2 tickets to Blue Wahoos Stadium to catch a game! The event starts at 2:30 on Sunday

Mobile-

Then on Saturday from 10-2pm at the Simply Sweet Shoppe in Mobile you can design a cupcake for your Super Hero Dad! Oh, and Super Hero costumes are definitely encouraged!

Fort Walton-

At Fort Walton Beach at A Touch of Class, Destin Smooth Jazz presents Gino Rosaria with Juneteenth Jazz kicking off Saturday at 7pm! If you want to celebrate the holiday with smooth tunes, this is the place to be

Destin-

Food Truck Fest in Destin Sunday from 11am – 8pm at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village with more than a dozen food trucks from in and around the Panhandle. Entry is only $5 and kids under 12 are free