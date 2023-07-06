MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Here are your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for July 7-9, 2023!

1- First up is Flea Market Day at the Pensacola Fairgrounds on Friday from 9am to 3pm. Parking and admission are free.

2- Next, Comedian Brad Williams will be at the Saenger Theatre Friday night at 7:30pm. There are tickets still available on Ticketmaster or at the box office, and they range from $25 to $35.

3- Then, Market in the Park is this Saturday in Cathedral Square in Mobile. Shop fresh produce, local goods and see live entertainment from 7:30am to Noon.

4- Next up, Africatown Community Day is Saturday at 11:00am in the morning at Robert L. Hope Community Center Lawn. The event is in celebration of the opening of a new exhibition, “Clotilda: The Exhibition”, at Africatown Heritage House. There will be live music and admission is free.

5- Finally, the Saenger Theater Summer Classic Movie Series continues. This Sunday “Gone with the Wind” will be showing at 3 o’clock. Don’t forget to bring an item on the donation wish list for United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile. General admission tickets are $6, and tickets for kids under twelve or seniors over sixty are $3.