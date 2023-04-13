Thrillville Fair – Mobile

First up, it’s time for over 30 rides, games, food and all of the awesome things there will be to see and do at Ladd Peebles Stadium with Thrillville in town from now all the way til April 23rd! This fair will feature world-class entertainment including Sea Lion Splash, Wheels of Agriculture, and the High Flying Pages! So, if you and your family are looking for some exhilarating fun, make sure you come on down to Thrillville happening now all the way til the 23rd!

Kites Over Mobile – Mobile

Next up we have Kites over Mobile, a kite Festival full of high-flying fun for the entire community! Taking place at Brookley by the Bay this Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy professional kite flying demonstrations, show kite displays, a kite hospital, live music, a candy drop and more! So, bring your kites, chairs and blankets and have a picnic and have fun at Kites over Mobile. Oh, and if you don’t have your own kite, don’t worry, you can buy one there!

Springfest – Gulf Breeze

Then we have the Gulf Breeze Springfest taking place on Saturday starting at 2pm at the City of Gulf Breeze Parks and Recreation Fields! This sounds like a really awesome event that will have all types of vendors and things to do for the entire family! Add in some live music and amazing food choices, you’re definitely going to want to make your way on out to the Gulf Breeze Springfest this Saturday!

Bud and Burgers – Ocean Springs

Then we have a delectable event taking place over in Ocean Springs as the Ocean Springs Chamber presents their 2nd Annual Bud and Burgers event Saturday from 5-8pm at the L&N Depot Plaza! The name says it all as you can come and have a cold drink as well as tasting some of the most delicious burgers in the region, and they even have live music as well as a burger competition! Tickets for adults 21 and over are $15, anyone under 21 its only $10!

Styx & Kodak Black in Concert – Biloxi

Then last but not least, we have a couple of headliners that will be performing over in Biloxi this weekend! First, we have the legendary band Styx playing at the IP Casino Resort and Spa Saturday with the show beginning at 8pm. Then we have trap superstar Kodak Black and friends tearing up the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center also Saturday at 8pm! It’s a great weekend for music on the Gulf Coast, so make sure to check out one of these shows!