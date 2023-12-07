MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — A chance to watch a local restaurant on a hit Food Network show…while eating at the restaurant, a free opportunity to check out a museum, and holiday festivities make up your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for December 8-10, 2023.

1- The LODA Artwalk in downtown Mobile is back, and this month’s theme is…you guessed it…Christmas! You’re invited to wear something that makes you feel Christmasy, and you’ll even get a chance to do some Christmas karaoke in Cathedral Square! Your little ones can decorate a gingerbread house in the Kidz Zone. We hear Santa Claus will also be in town for this event! You’ll still get your LODA Artwalk favorites: local shopping, dancing, music and photo-ops!

2- Front Yard Tacos, the taco truck outside of Nova Espresso in downtown Mobile, has been sitting on a secret. They are the stars of an upcoming episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives”, and it premieres this Friday, so they’re having a watch party! They’ll have a big screen set up on the front lawn outside, so make sure to bring your own chair and blanket!

3- Shop for Christmas while supporting the Mobile Museum of Art at the Holiday Market and Open House. It’s happening Saturday afternoon from 2 until 5. You’ll get free admission to the museum and market that will be full of unique goods made right here on the Gulf Coast. There will also be activities for your kiddos, live music and food trucks.

4- Two days of art, special performances, a lighted boat parade and so much more! That’s what you’ll find at this weekend’s Holly Days on Main Festival at The Wharf. It starts at 10am and ends at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, so you have two chances to check it out! Santa will be set up in his workshop for pictures, you can go ice skating and wrap up your holiday shopping all in two days jam-packed with fun!

5- It’s a holiday tradition for so many! The Nutcracker! You’ll have chances all weekend to see Mobile Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker, Friday night, two shows Saturday and one Sunday afternoon at the Civic Center Theater. For the first time, the Mobile Ballet Orchestra will be accompanying the Friday and Saturday evening performances live! There will also be a Nutcracker Holiday Brunch Saturday before the early performance. Here is your link to buy tickets for the performance and brunch.