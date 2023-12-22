MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Merry Christmas from The Gulf Coast CW! Here are your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for December 22-24, 2023, with fantastic last-minute shopping, a parade, concert, and a train ride with holiday lights!

1- First up, it’s been six years since the Alabama Music Box had it’s All Star Christmas Band for the holiday season, but they’re back! The 11-piece band is set to perform all the Christmas favorites, old and new. There will be music, comedy, skits, sing-a-longs, and an egg-nog-chugging contest. Doors open at 8pm Friday night, and the set begins at 9pm. Tickets are $10.

2- We didn’t forget that the 68 Ventures Bowl is this weekend, and if you’re looking to get in on a bit of the fun, you can catch the This is Alabama Mardi Gras Parade, featuring floats from 20 of Mobile’s mystic societies, high school marching bands, bands from the University of South Alabama and Eastern Michigan Eagles. The parade rolls at 6:30pm on Friday night, and kickoff between the Jaguars and Eagles is set for 6pm on Saturday.

3- Saturday, starting at 10 in the morning is the last Holiday Market extravaganza at the Mobile Flea Market! Santa will show up at Noon if your kiddos have any last-minute gifts to add to his list. You can get some shopping done, too, at the sprawling vendor booths on the grounds of the Flea Market.

4- We’ve got another holiday market for you…this one’s in Northwest Florida at The Handlebar on North Tarragona in downtown Pensacola. From 2pm until 5pm on Saturday, the folks at Handlebar and Sauce Boss Burger Co. are inviting all of their vendor-booth friends to set up a holiday shopping experience with good food, locally made products, and more!

5- We talk about Bellingrath’s Magical Christmas in Lights often, and if you’ve already seen those, or are just in Baldwin County, we have another set of fabulous Christmas lights for you to check out! It’s The Arctic Express at Wales West Light Railway in Silverhill. Starting at 4pm and running every 30 minutes until 9pm, you and your family can enjoy a stunning Christmas light train ride, showcasing over a million dazzling lights, complete with pictures with Santa and even a little toy for your kiddos! Tickets start at $25.