MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — We’re embracing the Christmas Season with ice skating, a tour of a historic home decorated for the holidays, a Christmas concert and more in your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for December 15-17, 2023!

1- For most of us this weekend means the beginning of Christmas break, and what better way to celebrate than a kick-off party at Pop’s Midtown in Mobile? The folks at Pop’s even got Santa to make a special visit! There will also be snow, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, all your favorite Christmas tunes and Christmas movies, of course! Tickets start at $10 per child, and you can pay at the door or by contacting Pop’s Midtown directly.

2- Ever wanted to go ice skating with the one and only Santa Claus?! Well, this weekend is your chance, and it’s right here on the Gulf Coast. Lace up your skates and head down to the Daphne Civic Center this Friday night at 5pm for a night full of ice skating, vendor booths and Christmas cheer! This is the first time Daphne is putting on the event so you have the chance to make a bit of history. City leaders say the event is free and they will have skates in all sizes!

3- If you want your kids to learn a little something while on Christmas break, head down to Christmas at the Exploreum! It’s this Saturday, from 10am until 2pm, and they’re covering the science behind the coldest places on Earth with hands-on experiments sure to engage and educate your kiddos! This event is free for Exploreum members and just the cost of general admission for everyone else.

4- Have you ever wanted to see the inside of the Historic Oakleigh House decorated for Christmas? This Saturday is your chance at the Candlelight Christmas at Oakleigh! You can see one of Mobile’s oldest homes decorated for the season, learn about Oakleigh’s rich history, shop in the Oakleigh Gift Shop, and enjoy light refreshments. It’s all happening from 5pm to 7pm, and tickets are only $10.

5- Finally, you have multiple opportunities to catch the Mobile Symphony Orchestra ringing in the holidays with their Holiday Classics concert. Joined by Mobile’s Singing Children, the program is sure to get you in the holiday spirit, especially by the end with a sing-a-long. Tickets start at $20, and there’s a show Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm.