MOBILE, Ala (The Gulf Coast CW) — Here are your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for August 4-6, 2023.

1- First up, bring the whole family to the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation 25th Annual Rodeo this Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. Come watch various riding, roping, and racing events starting at 5:30pm. Admission is $18 for adults and $10 for children.

2- Next, from 10am to 3pm this Saturday you can explore tons of local Gulf Coast vendors at Saturdays in The Land by KA Collections. Live music and kid’s activities will also be available at this seasonal market.

3- Then, Mobile Dragway is hosting the first annual Port City Shootout this Friday and Saturday. For a $20 admission fee, enjoy as many different vehicle races, shows, and contests as you can.

4- Next up, Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort is hosting a Back to School Bash this Sunday from 11am-5pm. Free haircuts, Kona Ice, a fire truck tour, a school supply drive, and more will be available while supplies lasts. Admission is free!

5- Finally, The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are having a home series this week against the Biloxi Shuckers. On Sunday, come see WKRG’s reporter Asher Redd throw the first pitch! Kids can grab a free gift and run the bases after the game for WKRG Family Night. Sunday’s game starts at 4:05pm.