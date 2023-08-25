MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — The Dauphin Street Beer Festival highlights your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for August 25-27!

1- First, we have the Arts & Crafts Walk in Downtown OWA on Friday night. We’re told this one will be “bigger, bolder and better than ever before”. Things get started at 5pm and wrap up at 9pm. You can expect arts and crafts, a New Orleans-style jazz band, and restaurant specials at this family-friendly event in Foley.

2- Then we have Friday Night Live at Medal of Honor Park in Mobile. This free concert features “The Rock Mob Band,” “Ambush Reggae Band,” and “DJ WizKid.” The concert starts at 6pm, and make sure you take your own chairs and blankets.

3- Moving on to Saturday, bring the family to the Touch a Truck Career Expo in Pensacola, starting at 11am. From firetrucks to police cruisers, to earthmovers and utility vehicles, this fair at Community Maritime Park in downtown Pensacola is designed for all ages to learn about careers involving trucks! For just a $5 admission fee, you and your family can peruse interactive displays, demonstrations, career information, activities for kids, and food trucks to keep you fueled. It will wrap up at 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

4- Then, looking for some good food and to support a good cause? You can do both Saturday night at Bids, Brews and Beats at the Coastal Alabama Farmer’s Market in Foley. This family-friendly event kicks off at 5pm with live music, drinks, games, and a live auction that starts at 7pm. The proceeds will go to Secret Meals, a program started by the Alabama Credit Union to help discreetly feed hungry school children in local communities.

5- Finally, on Saturday night is the 25th Annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival! The party gets started at 6pm, and official celebrations wrap up at 9pm. There’s 14 venues, and 42 unique beers, all packed into one day! Tickets are on sale now for $35. This one isn’t for the kids…you have to be 21 to participate.