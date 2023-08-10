MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Here are your 5 Things to Do This Weekend for August 11-13, 2023!

1- First up, LoDa Artwalk: Fashion Month is this Friday in Downtown Mobile. Starting at 6 PM, explore local businesses, watch a fashion show, and craft accessories at the Kids Zone. Admission is free.

2- Next, My Sanders Beach is hosting “Swingin’ by the Bay”, a free swing dance event. Friday from 7 to 9:30PM, pros and amateurs alike are invited to the Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center for a night of fun and fancy footwork.

3- Then, bring the kids to Downtown OWA this Saturday for a free End of Summer Bash. Bounce houses, arts and crafts, hip hop dance lessons and more are available starting at 4PM.

4- Next up, the Saenger Theatre’s Summer Classic Movie Series brings you “To Kill a Mockingbird” on the big screen. It’s Sunday at 3PM, and they’ll be collecting donations for United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for kids and seniors.

5- Finally, this week is the 13th Annual Great Southern Summer Restaurant Week in Pensacola. Through Sunday, chefs at Atlas Oyster House, Jackson’s Steakhouse, and others will prepare three course meals for only $33 per person.