MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Labor Day festivities and college football are just the beginning of the 5 Things to Do This Weekend for September 1-4!

1- First up, Friday night is the First Friday Pensacola Arts Market at Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten in downtown Pensacola. Walk around the artisan market, enjoy some handcrafted beers and ciders, listen to the live music, or grab a bite from Hip Pocket Deli. The free pop-up market opens at 4pm and the party winds down at 9pm.

2- Also on Friday night, but in downtown Mobile, a collaborative pop-up with Slurp Society Ramen Shop and Braided River Brewing Company. Starting at 5pm at Braided River on Saint Louis Street downtown, you can get a special variety of bao dumplings paired with your favorite Braided brew, and you’ll want to get over there close to the start, since everything is first come, first serve. You’ll have until 8pm Friday night to enjoy this fun collab of two local businesses…if there’s any left by then!

3- Are you ready for college football to kickoff this weekend?! You know we are here at WKRG News 5, and so is Mobile Bay Harley Davidson! They’re having a Football Season Kickoff Party Saturday afternoon from Noon until 3pm. And they’ll have all of the things that make football so fun: hot grill, cold drinks, music and of course, football!

4- All weekend long, it’s the Labor Day Weekend Party at Downtown OWA in Foley! Lots of fun activities at all price points! Friday night, starting at 5pm, enjoy a scavenger hunt and kid’s crafts, and $200 is on the line in the Hot Dog Eating Contest at 7pm. Then on Saturday, the OWA Labor Day Car Show is back for its sixth year. From hot-rods to custom-builds of all makes, models, and years, there’s sure to be something for everyone! Following the car show, they’ll have a live concert on OWA Island with “Stormfolk” starting the party at 6pm, and the “Ryan Dyer Band” at 8pm. After that, you’ll want to stick around for the fireworks show! Sunday is all about Tropic Falls at OWA! There’s a complimentary American flag handprint t-shirt station with your Tropic Falls ticket. Don’t have time to go to the park? There’s still plenty of great live music! At 5pm the “Funky Lampshades” take the Island Stage and after that, “Ben Loftin & the Family” will close out the weekend with some pop, funk, reggae, and soul.

5- And on Monday (which still counts as the weekend this time because it’s Labor Day), the Southwest Alabama Labor Council is hosting the 76th Annual Labor Day Parade in the heart of downtown Mobile. The route starts and ends in the Mobile Civic Center parking lot. Lineup is at 8am on Monday morning, and the parade starts at 10am. Organizers say rain-or-shine, they’ll be rolling.