Blue Angels Shows – Pensacola Beach

Staying with our patriotic 4th of July theme, we have Red White and Blues Week as the Blue Angels are back for their airshow on Pensacola Beach; with the full-dress rehearsal and civilian acts coming up Friday at 11am, and the air show on Saturday, that we will be streaming live on our Facebook page, or you can scan this code to see our livestream on WKRG.com!

Jeep Jubilee Jam Classic Car Shine & Show – Daphne

Next up we have the Jeep Jubilee Jam Classic Car Shine & Show Saturday from 10am – 7pm at The Fort Park in the Spanish Fort Center in Daphne. This event has plenty of vendors and activities for the family to enjoy including a Jeep Poker Run, Brittany Grimes in concert, a car show and shine, a family foam party and so much more!

Warrior 5v5 Soccer Qualifying Tournament; AFC Mobile Soccer – Mobile

Now we have a couple of sports events taking place this weekend. Let’s start off with some soccer as The Warrior 5v5 National Soccer Qualifying Tournament takes place this Saturday at 9am at the Mobile County Soccer Complex. This fun and fast paced event encourages player creativity and signups are available for youth and adults. Then Later that evening your Azaleas are in the playoff hunt as AFC Mobile takes on Tallahassee SC at Lipscomb Field at 7pm. It’s going to be a great day for soccer in Mobile this Saturday!

Battleship Rugby Luau 7’s Tournament – Mobile

Not to be outdone, we have Battleship Rugby Luau 7’s tournament Saturday at 7am at Battleship Park in Mobile! A new addition to Battleship Rugby Invitational Tournaments with teams from across the country coming to join this new tradition! Afterward, stick around to tour the Battleship followed by a social with a Luau theme to celebrate a great day of Rugby!

Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament – Dauphin Island

Last but not least, we have the 64th Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament this Saturday on Dauphin Island with the tournament starting at 5am and the Mobile Area Children’s Charity Expo starting at 2pm! WKRG News 5 is a partner of this event that’s open to all anglers 15 years old and younger with all the proceeds going toward the annual Children’s Christmas Shopping Tour sponsored by the Mobile Jaycees.