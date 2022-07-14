Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo – Dauphin Island

First up we have the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo going on right now all the way through Sunday on Dauphin Island! This Captains Choice tournament and Southern Kingfish Association sanctioned event features 30 categories with prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for each category! Starting in 1929 this Gulf Coast tradition now attracts over 3,000 anglers and over 75,000 spectators so if you don’t want to be left out, this is the place to be!

Access Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful Party – Mobile

Next up we have Access Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful Party Friday night starting at 7:30pm. Come on out and express yourself as we celebrate the Beautiful issue! This event will be going down at the Outsider in Downtown Mobile with tickets just $20 at the door! Ticket sales will be donated to the local American Cancer Society and will have surprises and entertainment plus networking opportunities so come on out to Access Magazine’s 50 Beautiful Party!

Legally Blond: The Musical – Mobile

Come on out to Legally Blond The Musical’s opening weekend at The PACT Theatre Company in Mobile! Come watch Harvard’s beloved blonde as she takes Mobile by pink storm, based off of the timeless movie! We watch Elle mature and transform as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. – This musical is so much fun, that it should be illegal! So make sure you’re there when the doors open at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday and at 2pm on Sunday!

Push for Peace – Mobile

Now we have an event that is very near and dear to my heart that we all should get behind as the Push for Peace is coming up Saturday at 8am in Cathedral Square in Downtown Mobile. Push for Peace is an annual event that brings together a vast group of diverse people within the community for the sake of one common goal: to promote peace in the community through faith, unity, and love. So, come on down to Push for Peace this Saturday to take a stand!

Saenger Theater Summer Movie Series – Pensacola

Then last but not least, it is the opening weekend of the Pensacola Saenger Theater’s Summer Movie Series! The Saenger Theater Summer Movie Series is an opportunity for the entire family to come and watch some of the most iconic movies in cinematic history, once again returning to the silver screen, and it’s only $5! This week’s Saenger Summer Movie will be the classic, Titanic! Doors open at 7pm, so go get some popcorn and settle in for a great movie!