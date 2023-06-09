GULF COAST (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast CW has a ton of new shows and series coming up this fall that you won’t want to miss.

Mondays will have the sixth season of All American (7pm CT). Following All American, a new series, 61st Street will premiere (8pm CT).

Tuesdays will premiere some hilarious new comedies like Son of a Critch (7pm CT), Run the Burbs (7:30 pm CT), Children Ruin Everything (8 pm CT), and Everyone Else Burns (8:30pm CT).

Wednesdays are perfect for our new female-led drama series Sullivan’s Crossing (7pm CT) and The Spencer Sisters (8pm CT).

Thursday is reality dating show night with, our new series, Fboy Island hosted by Nikki Glaser (7pm CT).

Friday has the two longest running CW shows with the 10th season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (7pm CT) and the 12th season of Whose Line is it Anyway (8pm CT).

Saturday starts off with Masters of Illusion (7pm and 7:30pm CT) which is followed by World’s Funniest Animals (8 and 8:30pm CT).

Sundays will show a history and pop culture crossover with I Am, a film franchise (7-9pm CT).

During the midseason, CW will show the Critics’ Choice Awards and will premiere season four of Walker and a new series spinoff, Fgirl Island.