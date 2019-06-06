39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 15 in Brewton, AL

(WFNA) - Alabama's delicious Blueberries are ripe for the picking!

Come get yours at 39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival in Brewton, Saturday, June 15th. A day of family fun with kid's activities, Live Entertainment, Arts & Crafts and more!

At the Blueberry Festival…it's ALL things Blueberry with dozens of foods and treats made with our fresh local blueberries. Visit this year's 39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival on Saturday, June 15th at Jennings Park in Brewton Alabama. A day of family fun, with ALL THINGS blueberry!

WHAT: 39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival

WHEN: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 8am to 3pm

WHERE: Jennings Park in Brewton, Alabama

FREE ADMISSION

FREE PARKING

Brought to you by The Greater Brewton Area Chamber of Commerce