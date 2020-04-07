3 Simple Self-Quarantine Snacks
If you are craving something quick and delicious to eat, but can’t get out to grab ingredients, then you will love Tori B.’s simple self-quarantined snacks! She has put together 3 quick bites that are made entirely out of on-hand ingredients from her pantry. In addition, each snack uses flour tortillas as the base, making them both easy and inexpensive to execute!
- Thin Crust Cheese Pizza
- Crispy Apple Roll-ups
- Baked Tortilla Nachos
All of these snacks can be customized using the ingredients found in your pantry or cupboard.
Thin Crust Cheese Pizza
You will need:
1 broil safe pan/skillet
1 Flour Tortilla
2 TSP of Pizza Sauce or Tomato Sauce
1 TSP of Olive Oil (cooking spray or butter will work too)
Cheese of your choice
* You can also add toppings such as mushrooms, meats, fresh tomato, onion, etc.
Make it:
– Set your oven’s broiler to 475°
– Turn your stove top to medium-low heat
– Cover your skillet completely with your choice of olive oil, butter or cooking spray
– Once your skillet heats up, place a fresh flour tortilla in the middle of the pan for 20-30 seconds
– Using a spoon, carefully add the pizza sauce to the top of your tortilla, spreading it out evenly
– Sprinkle on the cheese
– Layer other toppings of your choice onto the cheese
– Once the Tortilla has cooked on the skillet for 2 minutes, remove from stove and transfer to the broiler.
– Keep pizza in the oven’s broiler for 3-4 minutes, or until cheese is slightly melted.
– When you remove your tortilla pizza from the broiler, the top should be a light golden color.
– Let stand for 2 minutes.
– Enjoy!!
Crispy Apple Roll-Ups
You will need:
1 Pan
1 Skillet
Parchment Paper
3 Flour Tortillas
1 Can of Fried Apples with Cinnamon
2 TBSP of Butter (melted)
1/3 cup of Cream Cheese (softened)
2 TSP of Honey (caramel or syrup will be delicious, too!)
Make it:
– Preheat oven to 375°
– In a small mixing bowl, combine butter Apples and Cream Cheese
– Turn your stove top to medium heat
– Cover your skillet completely with your choice of olive oil, butter or cooking spray
– Once your skillet heats up, place a fresh flour tortilla in the middle of the pan for 20-30 seconds
– Remove tortilla from heat and place on the parchment paper
– Quickly spoon a scoop of the Apple mixture on to each of the tortillas.
– Carefully roll up each tortilla tightly
– Place in the oven and bake for 3 minutes (or until golden on top)
– Once the roll-ups are nice and crispy, remove from oven
– Let cool for 5 minutes
– Drizzle the honey (caramel, or syrup) on top of each roll-up
– Enjoy!!
Baked Tortilla Nachos
You will need:
Baking Sheet
4 Flour Tortillas
American Cheese (or any cheese of your choice)
Salt/Pepper
Sour Cream
Toppings can be whatever canned treasures you have in the pantry! I discovered a can of corn, canned chicken breast, canned diced tomatoes and green chilies)
Lemon Juice (optional)
Make it:
– Preheat oven to 375°
– Cut your tortillas into 5-7 bite-size “chips”
– Place tortilla chips onto a baking pan and arrange in a single layer
– Add a dash of lemon juice to the chips (optional)
– Sprinkle each chip with Salt/Pepper
– Cover each chip with cheese and other toppings of your choice.
– Place in the oven for 6-8 minutes or until chips are golden brown
– Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes
– Dress with Sour Cream (optional)
– Enjoy!!
