3 Simple Self-Quarantine Snacks

If you are craving something quick and delicious to eat, but can’t get out to grab ingredients, then you will love Tori B.’s simple self-quarantined snacks! She has put together 3 quick bites that are made entirely out of on-hand ingredients from her pantry. In addition, each snack uses flour tortillas as the base, making them both easy and inexpensive to execute!

Thin Crust Cheese Pizza Crispy Apple Roll-ups Baked Tortilla Nachos

All of these snacks can be customized using the ingredients found in your pantry or cupboard.

Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

You will need:

1 broil safe pan/skillet

1 Flour Tortilla

2 TSP of Pizza Sauce or Tomato Sauce

1 TSP of Olive Oil (cooking spray or butter will work too)

Cheese of your choice

* You can also add toppings such as mushrooms, meats, fresh tomato, onion, etc.

Make it:

– Set your oven’s broiler to 475°

– Turn your stove top to medium-low heat

– Cover your skillet completely with your choice of olive oil, butter or cooking spray

– Once your skillet heats up, place a fresh flour tortilla in the middle of the pan for 20-30 seconds

– Using a spoon, carefully add the pizza sauce to the top of your tortilla, spreading it out evenly

– Sprinkle on the cheese

– Layer other toppings of your choice onto the cheese

– Once the Tortilla has cooked on the skillet for 2 minutes, remove from stove and transfer to the broiler.

– Keep pizza in the oven’s broiler for 3-4 minutes, or until cheese is slightly melted.

– When you remove your tortilla pizza from the broiler, the top should be a light golden color.

– Let stand for 2 minutes.

– Enjoy!!

Crispy Apple Roll-Ups

You will need:

1 Pan

1 Skillet

Parchment Paper

3 Flour Tortillas

1 Can of Fried Apples with Cinnamon

2 TBSP of Butter (melted)

1/3 cup of Cream Cheese (softened)

2 TSP of Honey (caramel or syrup will be delicious, too!)

Make it:

– Preheat oven to 375°

– In a small mixing bowl, combine butter Apples and Cream Cheese

– Turn your stove top to medium heat

– Cover your skillet completely with your choice of olive oil, butter or cooking spray

– Once your skillet heats up, place a fresh flour tortilla in the middle of the pan for 20-30 seconds

– Remove tortilla from heat and place on the parchment paper

– Quickly spoon a scoop of the Apple mixture on to each of the tortillas.

– Carefully roll up each tortilla tightly

– Place in the oven and bake for 3 minutes (or until golden on top)

– Once the roll-ups are nice and crispy, remove from oven

– Let cool for 5 minutes

– Drizzle the honey (caramel, or syrup) on top of each roll-up

– Enjoy!!

Baked Tortilla Nachos

You will need:

Baking Sheet

4 Flour Tortillas

American Cheese (or any cheese of your choice)

Salt/Pepper

Sour Cream

Toppings can be whatever canned treasures you have in the pantry! I discovered a can of corn, canned chicken breast, canned diced tomatoes and green chilies)

Lemon Juice (optional)



Make it:

– Preheat oven to 375°

– Cut your tortillas into 5-7 bite-size “chips”

– Place tortilla chips onto a baking pan and arrange in a single layer

– Add a dash of lemon juice to the chips (optional)

– Sprinkle each chip with Salt/Pepper

– Cover each chip with cheese and other toppings of your choice.

– Place in the oven for 6-8 minutes or until chips are golden brown

– Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes

– Dress with Sour Cream (optional)

– Enjoy!!

