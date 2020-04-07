3 Simple Self-Quarantine Snacks

Gulf Coast CW
Posted: / Updated:

3 Simple Self-Quarantine Snacks

If you are craving something quick and delicious to eat, but can’t get out to grab ingredients, then you will love Tori B.’s simple self-quarantined snacks! She has put together 3 quick bites that are made entirely out of on-hand ingredients from her pantry. In addition, each snack uses flour tortillas as the base, making them both easy and inexpensive to execute!

  1. Thin Crust Cheese Pizza
  2. Crispy Apple Roll-ups
  3. Baked Tortilla Nachos

All of these snacks can be customized using the ingredients found in your pantry or cupboard.

Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

You will need:
1 broil safe pan/skillet
1 Flour Tortilla
2 TSP of Pizza Sauce or Tomato Sauce
1 TSP of Olive Oil (cooking spray or butter will work too)
Cheese of your choice
* You can also add toppings such as mushrooms, meats, fresh tomato, onion, etc.
Make it:
– Set your oven’s broiler to 475°
– Turn your stove top to medium-low heat
– Cover your skillet completely with your choice of olive oil, butter or cooking spray
– Once your skillet heats up, place a fresh flour tortilla in the middle of the pan for 20-30 seconds
– Using a spoon, carefully add the pizza sauce to the top of your tortilla, spreading it out evenly
– Sprinkle on the cheese
– Layer other toppings of your choice onto the cheese
– Once the Tortilla has cooked on the skillet for 2 minutes, remove from stove and transfer to the broiler.
– Keep pizza in the oven’s broiler for 3-4 minutes, or until cheese is slightly melted.
– When you remove your tortilla pizza from the broiler, the top should be a light golden color.
– Let stand for 2 minutes.
– Enjoy!!

Crispy Apple Roll-Ups

You will need:
1 Pan
1 Skillet
Parchment Paper
3 Flour Tortillas
1 Can of Fried Apples with Cinnamon
2 TBSP of Butter (melted)
1/3 cup of Cream Cheese (softened)
2 TSP of Honey (caramel or syrup will be delicious, too!)
Make it:
– Preheat oven to 375°
– In a small mixing bowl, combine butter Apples and Cream Cheese
– Turn your stove top to medium heat
– Cover your skillet completely with your choice of olive oil, butter or cooking spray
– Once your skillet heats up, place a fresh flour tortilla in the middle of the pan for 20-30 seconds
– Remove tortilla from heat and place on the parchment paper
– Quickly spoon a scoop of the Apple mixture on to each of the tortillas.
– Carefully roll up each tortilla tightly
– Place in the oven and bake for 3 minutes (or until golden on top)
– Once the roll-ups are nice and crispy, remove from oven
– Let cool for 5 minutes
– Drizzle the honey (caramel, or syrup) on top of each roll-up
– Enjoy!!

Baked Tortilla Nachos

You will need:
Baking Sheet
4 Flour Tortillas
American Cheese (or any cheese of your choice)
Salt/Pepper
Sour Cream
Toppings can be whatever canned treasures you have in the pantry! I discovered a can of corn, canned chicken breast, canned diced tomatoes and green chilies)
Lemon Juice (optional)

Make it:
– Preheat oven to 375°
– Cut your tortillas into 5-7 bite-size “chips”
– Place tortilla chips onto a baking pan and arrange in a single layer
– Add a dash of lemon juice to the chips (optional)
– Sprinkle each chip with Salt/Pepper
– Cover each chip with cheese and other toppings of your choice.
– Place in the oven for 6-8 minutes or until chips are golden brown
– Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes
– Dress with Sour Cream (optional)
– Enjoy!!

If you try them out or make your own version, share a pic with us on social using #GulfCoastCW

Follow GCCW on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter for more community tips and content!

You can connect with Tori B. on those platforms, too:
– Like Tori B.’s Facebook
– Find Tori B. on Twitter
– Follow Tori B. on Instagram


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories