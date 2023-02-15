MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Underneath the city lies what sounds like smelly business, but it’s an everyday job for these workers with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS).

Every day, they look inside these sewers to check for deficiencies such as cracks and other damage. Chayce Hoheim with MAWSS enjoys doing this job all over the city of Mobile.

“It’s really cool, man, I have an office on wheels,” Hoheim said. “I get to see new things, see new places around the city.”

But these workers can’t just jump right into the sewers to do this job. They have a special camera that takes them inside. Hoheim stresses how important this job is to keeping SSO’s, or sanitary sewer overflows, out of city’s infrastructure.

“We’re doing our best,” said Hoheim. “We’re out here every day you know forty hours plus a week you know to make sure that we cut down on SSO’s and make sewers are flowing. That’s the main thing.”

There’s a vital process in preventing contamination of our water and other issues which can affect public health. Before they can jump right in, they have to do find the job location and do an initial cleaning. They use a mapping system to locate which sewer line they need to treat, and then they use a combo unit with a high pressure hose and vacuum to clean out the line.

The camera is then dropped into the manhole, and then it’s time to game. Well, sort of. They use what looks like gaming controller to control the camera inside of the sewers. Hoheim stated, “Growing up being a gamer it did help to kinda like catch on to the controls real easy.”

When they are inside the sewers, they have special tools to track distance and report deficiencies seen with the camera. A reel system with a clicking mechanism calculates the total distance traveled inside of the sewer line, and the operator takes note of any deficiencies using computer software.

Although MAWSS has this tool, Hoheim has some tips to keep our sewers running smoothly because they can’t make it to every nook and cranny inside the sewers.

“Number one is pouring grease down the drain. That’s a no no. I think also making sure you’re hiring the right plumber to fix any issues on your side because we are only responsible of a certain amount of footage.”

And those wipes, go ahead and trash them.

“I’d recommend not flushing any type of wipes baby wipes anything down the drain because that will cause a stoppage,” says Hoheim.