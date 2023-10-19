Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — It is no secret that the Gulf Coast is a beautiful place. We all enjoy where we live by getting out in nature through outdoor activities. The City of Mobile, along with other partners, is working on a way to make our local nature spots more recreational spaces.

This project, in the works for over 35 years, is called the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail. This new biking, running and walking trail will be 6.5 miles long, connecting five local parts along Three Mile Creek running from MLK Park to the Japanese Gardens near Langham Park. One section of this trail has already been completed in Tricentennial Park.

“We have another one under construction that connects to the University of South Alabama Hospital and another that will be bid later this year,” says City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Stimpson says he hopes all seven sections of the entire 6.5-mile trail will be completed in the next four to five years. Once complete, this new path will be connected to other existing paths, essentially creating a network that stretches from Downtown Mobile to West Mobile.

The local recreational community says they are excited about this project and the impacts it will have.

“There is opportunity out there to get out and enjoy Mobile. Whether it is a ride downtown and back or just a family ride on the trail,” says Brad Burton with Cadence120 Bicycles.



The trail is just a part of a larger, ongoing effort that the City of Mobile and other environmental partners — such as Mobile Bay National Bay Estuary Program — are working on to help restore Three Mile Creek as a whole.

“One of the big issues is sediment. As development and stormwater has increased the amount of sediment moving through the system, eventually into Langham Park Lake and then further down into Three Mile Creek,” explains Christian Miller with Mobile Bay NEP.

They plan to use natural solutions such as rocks to build up the shoreline to limit runoff. The goal is to make Three Mile Creek cleaner and more accessible.

Possible later additions to the trail along the creek include parking areas, pavilions, bike repair stations, benches, bridges, playgrounds and so much more. The City of Mobile is also working with local law enforcement to make sure the trail is safe, including lighting, patrols and cameras.



To get updates on the project, click here.