NICEVILLE, FL. (WKRG) – In the city of Niceville, you will find a hidden gem called Turkey Creek Nature Trail. This trail is an area where residents can take walks on the boardwalk, kayak, and overall enjoy the sights and sounds of nature.

Unfortunately, over the years, the flow from Turkey Creek into the bayou began to encounter some accretion of sediment. “We’ve had a lot of sediments over the decades that have built in and we wanted to kind of restore this back to its natural condition,” Lee Lewis, the Vice President for Avcon Inc said. This was impacting not only the habitats for both native plant life and wildlife that call the bayou home but also the waterfront, which was making the Valparaiso boat ramp unusable.

Through the support of a 4.3 million dollar BP oil spill-related grant by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the city of Niceville initiated the Boggy Bayou Headwater Restoration Project, hoping to restore it back to the way it was years ago. “Our goal is to improve water quality,” Ammy Hanson with the City of Niceville says, “as well as improving environmental quality for our residents.”

At the core of the project are two peninsulas that extend hundreds of feet from the western and eastern shorelines. This is an environmental management design, and these two peninsulas help to steer the main watercourse which begins at the mouth of Turkey creek and into the center of the bayou. “This allows sediments to be dispersed freely out into the middle rather than shallowing the surrounding shorelines.” Russell Burdge, a senior scientist with Northern Gulf Environmental said.

These flow diversions will also improve the dissolved oxygen levels throughout the headwaters, but it will also provide and enhance natural, wetland habitat for native plant and wildlife. “This design is a combination of two elevations” Russell said, “and these two elevations are modeled to receive the correct amount of flows and nourishment that is needed for the plants at each elevation.”

On top of this, the city also reshaped and redeveloped the watershed and added living shoreline. This will enhance the habitat for local wildlife, and recently helped get the Okaloosa Darter off the endangered species list.

The headwaters area of the Boggy Bayou is a unique ecological system, and with this restoration project, the hope is to ensure the bayou remains healthy for years to come. “By helping to maintain its viability, we’re helping the residents to have recreation as well as being able to participate in nature,” Ammy says.

A small city doing its part to protect the environment and Grow The Gulf Coast.