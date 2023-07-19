Gulf Shores, Ala. (WKRG) – Our spectacular beaches are a treasured piece of paradise here along the Gulf Coast. Thousands of people flock to our coast every year to take in the beauty, but it is up to us to protect it.

We head to the beach to enjoy the sun, surf and sand, but the beach is only the beginning! Our coastline holds nine different ecosystems.

The same water and sun that we soak up each beach trip, also powers the “Interpretive Center” at Gulf State Park, a “living building.” This is also known as Alabama’s most environmentally friendly building.

“Most people have heard of green buildings. Green buildings strive to reduce harm to the environment and to people. A living building actually goes further than that, and creates positive impacts for people and the planet,” says Rebecca Dunn Bryant, Principal and Architect of Watershed

This building serves as an example of the best practices in the world for buildings coexisting with nature. In addition, it works to show people how they can help the environment right at home.

The Interpretive Center was built with recycled, local, and environmentally friendly materials that keep people and animals safe. It was also constructed with native plants and a dune habitat surrounding it to provide homes for endangered species such as the Alabama beach mouse.

It is also powered by the sun. Fifty-one solar panels keep the building running. The Interpretive Center also has batteries that store the solar power in case of a power outage or nighttime. The solar panels generate 105% of what the building needs to run. So they are connected to the local electrical grid for the sole reason of selling the excess back into the grid.

They are not connected to the local water or utility system. They rely on the sky and collect rainwater to filter it. When it rains, the water goes down either rain chains or into rain buckets, into underground pipes, into an 11,000 gallon tank, and then a water filtration system.

“Processing it, filtering it, and treating it to potable drinking water standards. We were the first commercial facility in Alabama to do that and the third facility in the United States certified to do that,” explains Chandra Wright, the Director of Environmental and Educational Initiatives for Gulf State Park.

The water is used for drinking fountains, foot washing stations, fun educational stations for kids, and landscaping projects around the park. It is also used for the restrooms for their fancy composting toilets that have a two flush system.

“You flush first, you get an ounce and a half of water. That mixes with a chemical that creates a foam. You do your business and you flush again a second time”, Wright says.

Each bathroom use is only using three ounces of water. The liquid and solid waste are then separated and treated. The solid waste gets used as compost for landscaping projects around the park

When the concept for the Interpretive Center was first being discussed several years ago, there were only and handful of these living buildings in the world. Now there are 250 worldwide. It was the first of its kind in Alabama and one of only three to four in the Southeast.

You can learn more and track the solar energy consumption or water usage head to https://learningcampusgsp.com/interpretive-center.