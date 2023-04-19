DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – The new wet lab at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) has cutting-edge technology that allows scientists to manipulate the water in the tanks to study how the fish or animals react.

Previously, researchers could only change one stressor at a time – temperature, PH, oxygen level or salt level. Now, they can change all four all at once which is way closer to what actually happens in our local waterways. In addition, if you just change one factor at a time, the threshold that a fish can handle is likely different than if you change multiple at the same time.

Dr. Ronald Baker, a marine scientist with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, explains, “Using the controllers on the wall there, we can cycle them to mimic the natural cycles we see on the bay here on a normal basis.”

They can also mimic extremes such as jubilees to see what different fish can tolerate.

The project that the new lab is starting with is working with the state to keep the flounder population high. The State of Alabama has a flounder hatchery program where they hatch the baby fish and then release them into our local waterways. However, the problem scientists run into is finding out what salt level these fish can tolerate. There is also the additional hurdle of our local water’s ever-changing salt levels due to our fresh and salt waters mixing constantly. So, the lab is working to determine what thresholds these baby flounders can handle. This way, the researchers can test the salinity to make sure it is within that range when they release them.

Marine scientists are starting where they only change one stressor before taking on more projects that change multiple factors.

Matt Boehm, marine tech support for the DISL adds, “It is going to evolve over time. Maintain that flexibility to accept new experiments. I am kind of curious to see what it is that we don’t know that we are going to do in here. I expect to see some really cool research to come out of here.”