THEODORE, AL. (WKRG) — Located on the Western Shore of Mobile Bay is the Deer River area. This is home to one of Alabama’s largest intact saltwater marshes. Over the years, this marsh has started to erode at a rapid rate up to 12 feet per year.

“That erosion was not only causing a loss in this habitat, but it was making this area here near the Theodore port as well as the residential community of Hollinger’s Island more susceptible to wave impacts and storm surge,” Mobile Bay National Estuary Program Restoration Program Lead Jason Kudulis said.

Help is on the way, however, thanks to a $16 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Gulf Environmental Fund. This grant will help to bring restoration and stabilization of the environment in and around Deer River.

“We want to protect it because all the things we love about Coastal Alabama: recreation, seafood, fish, oysters,” Kudulis said. “They all want to use it at some point in their life.”

One part of this project will be building 19 acres of new, offshore marsh that will act as a new line of defense for the current receding shoreline. The project will use materials brought in from the Army Corps of Engineers.

They will also dredge material from the middle and south fork of Deer River. Over the years, silt has built up, making for limited access to the river for fishermen and boaters alike. Removing this silt will improve water quality and flow and return accessibility.

“By us restoring that access, and putting that dredged material in a thin layer on the marsh, we are not only restoring access but we’re adding resilience to the system,” Kudulis said.

The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program has not only partnered with the Army Corps of Engineers but also with Carter’s Contracting Company. This company will help build this new marsh and assist with dredging the silt from the river.

“We want to get 6 to 8 inches of material out there, but we don’t want to do any additional harm,” Carter’s Contracting Company Project Lead John Morris said. ”[So] we’re trying to get it there as gentle as possible.”

This dredged material will go towards nourishing the new marsh.

“Most of the time this material when it’s dredged, it’s going in an upland containment in this application,” Morris said. “It’s a beneficial use that is being dedicated to resiliency.”

With only 275 acres of this saltwater marsh remaining here, the creation of a new natural first line of defense will make sure that this habitat remains strong for years to come.

“The ecological value of salt marsh is high,” Kudulis said. “And by creating this new marsh system, we are restoring acres that was lost as well as protecting what’s left.”

This project will continue for the next several months and will be monitored over the years. It will not only protect the Gulf Coast but help to grow it, too!

To find out more about the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program, click here.